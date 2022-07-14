Centre Island’s Morning Tide Asking $10.75 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The soothing sound of waves as the tide goes in and out on the bay may be how this waterfront estate in Centre Island got its name, but it is so much more than a beach house.

Morning Tide is a custom-built home sitting on 3.46 gated acres with 400 feet of beach. The 8,760-square-foot home is perched on a knoll overlooking both Oyster Bay and Cold Spring Harbor.

This is a private retreat with the perfect vantage point for those who enjoy not only being on the water, but also watching the comings and goings of boats in the harbor.

Centre Island, part of the Town of Oyster Bay, is an enclave unto itself. A 605-acre peninsula, it encompasses only four miles of coastline, surrounded by Oyster Bay Harbor, Cold Spring Harbor and Long Island Sound. It is the second smallest of the 64 villages in Nassau County, with a little over 200 households in the village, so anyone who buys here, buys into a certain echelon of exclusivity.

The home at 357 Centre Island Road is on the market for $10.75 million, listed exclusively with Katie Cuddeback of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 2005, the shingle-style colonial home, along with the spectacular grounds, offers practically every amenity a buyer could want, from a gym to a movie theater, to a pool and tennis court. There is even a playroom with a small stage for theatrical children. There are six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half-baths spread out over three levels.

With 16 well-appointed rooms, the home begins with a grand double-height foyer that opens to a formidable living room with a fireplace and a clear view of the water through a wall of windows. French doors lead out to a patio. On one side of the living room is a library with built-in shelves, while a family room is on the other. Both feature fireplaces and views of the water.

Just past the family room is a breakfast room, easily accessed from the chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances, multiple refrigerators and freezers and all the storage space any chef could want.

A formal dining room with a seaside-inspired mural, which can be found just off the foyer, is connected to the kitchenthrough a short hallway.

French doors off the breakfast room lead to an inviting conservatory. Glass windows and doors allow views from all angles. A floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace warms the space. A stone bench flanks the hearth, the prime spot for crisp winter nights. The other side of the chimney provides an exterior fireplace, as well.

Just off the kitchen is a mudroom with access to the three-car heated garage. There are also a pantry, laundry room and powder room, as well as another staircase to the second floor from the mudroom.

Also on the main floor, on the other side of the foyer, is a guest suite.

The upper level is home to the primary suite with French doors that lead to a balcony that enjoys ample views of the harbor and the backyard retreat. The suite includes three walk-in closets and a luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, a walk-in shower and a tub that overlooks the water.

Four more bedrooms — two being en suites — as well as a home office can also be found on the second floor. One of the bedrooms features a modern staircase to a loft area; another has a sleeping alcove. A bathroom for the latter two bedrooms is located in the hallway.

The lower level of the home offers the media room, a large exercise room, a wine cellar, a playroom with a stage and two ample storage rooms.

The outdoor retreat provides for a waterside pool surrounded by a stone patio. Steps away is a pool house, which features a fireplace, a kitchenette and a bathroom. (There is an outdoor shower nearby). An outdoor kitchen and dining area can be found just off the pool house — not a bad spot for alfresco dining during the summer. A circular spa is privately tucked away with landscaping separating from it the pool.

The property holds a tennis court with an elegant pavilion for match observers to keep out of the summer sun.

Rolling lush lawns, landscaped pathways and gardens abound at Morning Tide, helping to create a luxurious waterfront oasis.

This article appeared in the July issue of Behind The Hedges inside the Long Island Press. Read the digital magazine here.