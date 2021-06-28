Charles Gwathmey’s Sedacca House Hits the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The Sedacca House, located in East Hampton, is an integral part of architectural history. Built in 1967 by Charles Gwathmey, one of the iconic “New York Five” architects, the home recently hit the market for $2.5 million.

The 1,200-square-foot home at 19 Northwest Landing Road is located near East Hampton Village and is just two miles from Cedar Point. In addition to the main structure, there is a pool and an Airstream — yes, this home comes with an Airstream — all set on just under three acres.

The property has been preserved as a part of architectural history, according to the Corcoran listing and with that has been said to have “revitalized or changed the concept of building in the Hamptons, broke the mold of the vernacular, shingle-style house and showed for the first time a modern house that was not imitative or historicist.”

It is listed with Matthew Lester and Michael Schultz of the Corcoran Group.

From the outside, the Sedacca House is “a two story, mid-century modernist masterpiece full of juxtaposition in both material and form.”

Upon entering the main space, visitors are greeted with 18-foot high ceilings, a steel spiral staircase, and walls of glass that embrace the woodlands surrounding the property. The kitchen sits in the cylindrical wing of the house and is equipped with a stove, oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The first level also offers a bedroom and bathroom.

Once visitors ascend the spiral staircase, there is the master bedroom and bathroom as well as a beautiful mezzanine.

Out back, there is a luxe Airstream, a spot for guests, perhaps?

The original storage shed still stands on the property. There is also a terrace perfect for entertaining family and friends. The centerpiece of the yard is the heated pool surrounded by the lush woodlands of East Hampton.

This home is the perfect place to spend the summer secluded from the crowds and traffic of the Hamptons but is within close distance of many shops and restaurants. The touch of historical significance makes spending time on this property that much more satisfying.

According to the listing, the Sedacca House is, “a fleeting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for any aficionado of good design.”

[Listing: 19 Northwest Landing Road |Brokers: Matthew Lester and Michael Schultz, The Corcoran Group] GMAP

