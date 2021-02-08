Charming Southampton Village Home Listed for Just Under $4.7 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Southampton Village home that has been carefully renovated and boasts a beautifully landscaped back yard with a resort-style pool and spa, is now available. The approximately 3,900-square-foot house at 145 Breese Lane has been listed for $4,699,999.

The shingle-style, four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house is perfect for family living or entertaining. The front door has an elegant entry that reveals an open first floor with a generously-sized living room with vaulted ceilings. Your eye will certainly be drawn to the fireplace surrounded by granite and flanked by two custom built-ins. Grab a book and get cozy on the built-in bench seating where there is plenty of light from the wall of windows.

The living room pours into the oversized dining room that holds a wide table for 10 and has two sets of sliding doors that lead out to the patio and pool area. The dining room is connected to the chef’s kitchen, where there is white custom cabinetry and a marble top center island. Top of the line appliances include a Wolf range, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, a Sub-Zero wine cooler and refrigerator drawers, and not one, but two Bosch dishwashers.

Also located on the first floor is a deluxe master suite with a luxurious master bathroom and two master closets (no sharing required here). The master bedroom has heated marble floors with polished stone inlay, quartz countertops, steam shower, according to Janet Hummel, the listing agent.

The master bedroom also overlooks the pool area and sliding doors allow for direct access to the backyard.

A grand staircase to the second floor leads to a large landing that overlooks the living room. On the second floor there are three guest bedrooms, a den with built-ins, and two custom bathrooms, both with glass enclosed showers and one that has a stylish, modern grey subway tile.

There are two laundry rooms in this house, one on the first and second floors.

The lower level is as equally spacious as the other floors, according to Hummel, with a theater room, custom bar, gym, a modern full bathroom and a home office.

The home, located on .36 of an acre, is surrounded by hedges for the utmost privacy. The location is also most convenient, close to everything Southampton Village has to offer.

[Listing: 145 Breese Lane, Southampton Village | Broker: Janet A. Hummel, Town & Country Real Estate ] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.