Charming Water Mill Farmhouse Lists for Just Under $3.5 Million

A renovated farmhouse in Water Mill exudes a classic style, but with modern amenities. The home at 357 Montauk Highway was listed for $3.495 million with Cocoran’s Rolanda Blue Doolan last month.

An expansive front lawn with a flagpole leads to the charming, large, covered front porch of the approximately 4,000-square-foot farmhouse. The front door opens to a foyer that leads to a generously-sized, sun-filled living room with a fireplace. French doors on both sides of the room open to the porch. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the house.

A gourmet kitchen features top-of-the-line appliances, while also retaining the home’s farmhouse roots that date back to 1900. The former brick oven remains and provides a distinctive look few other homes have. A large dining room, located off the foyer, easily holds a table for eight with room to spare.

The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home includes a beautifully-appointed master suite with recently renovated bathrooms. There is also a separate apartment that will serve guests well on weekends, as well as a detached two-car garage.

The property, just over one acre in size, is well-landscaped and includes a gunite pool that is surrounded by a stone patio.

Located just west of the Water Mill hamlet center, the home is minutes away from Flying Point Beach and the shops and restaurants in Southampton Village and Bridgehampton’s downtown.

[Listing: 357 Montauk Highway, Water Mill| Broker: Rolanda Blue Doolan, The Corcoran Group] GMAP

