Classic Greenport Farmhouse Gets Modern Revival

Over on the North Fork, a historic farmhouse in Greenport has been completely restored and is truly move-in ready.

Located in a coveted village location at 619 Bailey Avenue, the clapboard-sided home pairs the warmth of classic farmhouse architecture with modern updates. The asking price is $1,645,000.

“It’s rare to find a historic home in such exceptional condition — most require a construction crew, but this one has been beautifully expanded, restored and is completely move-in ready,” says listing agent Paul Loeb of Douglas Elliman. “Its location is equally special, with vineyards, beaches, marinas, and Greenport Village’s shops and restaurants all just moments away. Add in the space for a pool if you choose, and it truly offers the best of North Fork living.”

Originally built in 1925, the 2,300-square-foot house features versatile living spaces, such as a comfortable living room with a fireplace and reclaimed wood, and four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. The spacious chef’s kitchen is equipped with Thor appliances, including a six-burner stove and a wine refrigerator.

Bi-fold glass doors in the kitchen lead to the outdoor deck overlooking the fenced-in backyard. The quarter-acre lot currently holds a firepit, but there is plenty of room to add a pool.

Back inside, there is also a formal dining room, a sun-filled den/sunroom, an office or an optional fourth bedroom, and a stylish half bath on the first floor.

Upstairs, one will find the well-sized primary suite with vaulted ceilings, a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath with a double shower featuring both rain head and handheld fixtures.

Two additional bedrooms and a spacious hall bath complete the second level.

The ample-sized driveway ends what a single-car, detached garage.

If you’re looking for a home on the North Fork with a location that close to everything Greenport has to offer, be sure to check this one out.

