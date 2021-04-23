Classic Hamptons Home in Exclusive North Haven Community Offered at $4.295M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A custom-built home in the exclusive West Banks, a gated waterfront community on North Haven, is being offered at $4.295 million. The home at 28 Barclay Drive, listed with Korine Konzet of Brown Harris Stevens, exudes style and sophistication.

The 7,000-square-foot house offers six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The 1.76-acre property it sits on comes with beach and dock rights in this coveted neighborhood (There is a deep water dock on Noyac Bay in West Banks). There are also community tennis courts.

A classic Hamptons design with cedar clapboard siding, the home’s covered front porch leads to a formal entrance that gives way to a an open living space. Here you will find custom-made bookcases, a fireplace hearth, vaulted ceilings and wide glass doors and windows that allow in lots of coastal bright light, as Konzet put it in the listing, overlooking the outdoor patios and pool. There is also a custom mahogany wet bar on one side of the living room.

The breakfast area on the other side of the living room is also adjacent to a spacious chef’s kitchen that features a large peninsula with counter seating, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A formal dining room is located between the entrance and the kitchen.

A separate wing of the house is dedicated for a large junior master suite.

A laundry room with its own separate entrance can be found off of the kitchen, which leads to the two-car garage. A bonus space with access to the deck — that can be used as a family room or den or can be turned into whatever the buyer can dream up — complete the first floor.

Three ensuite bedrooms can be found on the second floor (one is above the garage with a separate entrance, making it great for someone who needs privacy). Meanwhile, the oversized master suite on the second floor that features a spa-like marble bath and a grand dressing room. There is also a space for a sitting room or office.

The lower level boasts the last two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a large entertainment space providing plenty more space for guests or kids.

The 40-by-20-foot heated gunite pool area is flanked with mature landscaping and a gazebo. All you will need next is a bartender for the poolside bar.

An open house will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

[Listing: 28 Barclay Drive, North Haven |Broker: Korine M. Konzet, Brown Harris Stevens] GMAP

