Classic Victorian Home in East Marion Hits the Market

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Orient Point is the hidden gem of the North Fork. Its tranquility and beauty are perfect for any couple or family looking to avoid the fast-paced city life. Luckily a gorgeous Victorian home in East Marion has just hit the market for $1.169 million.

325 Bay Avenue is set on a street that leads to the bay and is within a close distance of Truman’s Beach and Orient Village. It was built in 1906 and offers antique detailing throughout the entire home. It is set on just over half an acre and houses four bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms.

This 2,600-square-foot home offers everything a family would need; a chef’s Kitchen, a formal dining room with bay windows, and a walk-in pantry. It is also highlighted by the original vestibule in the front of the house, a grand staircase, and stained glass windows giving the home a classical feel.

The second floor houses the roomy master bedroom and three additional bedrooms, perfect for growing children or summer guests. There is also a full walk-up third floor and stand-up attic that can be used for extra storage.

The outside of the home has overwhelming potential with room for a pool, flower garden, or studio. The wrap-around porch is a wonderful place to sit and watch the children play. The property also offers three additional structures on the exterior of the main building, including a heated two-car garage, a shed, and the original outhouse built in 1906.

This property is one of a kind due to its location and long-standing history. It is listed with Lori M. Feilen of Town & Country Real Estate.

[Listing: 325 Bay Avenue, East Marion |Broker: Lori M. Feilen, Town & Country] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.