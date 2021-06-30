Classic Victorian Home with Shinnecock Bay View Offered at Just Under $4 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Those looking for a home with an outstanding view of the Shinnecock Bay found their perfect match at 13A Lighthouse Road in Hampton Bays. It hit the market at $3.995 million.

The 3,006-square-foot home is set on just under one acre that includes a garage, pool, and stairs to the beach. Having been built in 1911, the five-bedroom home is now 110 years old and has been fully renovated.

This three-story, classic Victorian home with eye-catching royal blue shutters and a circular driveway is located just seconds from Dune Road and the ocean beyond it.

The front yard offers two entryways to the home — a front and side door. The covered porch wraps around the entire house providing ample, shaded seating for friends and family to enjoy.

Guests are greeted with hardwood floors expanding throughout the entire house. The living room is highlighted by the brick fireplace and a grand staircase leading to the second floor and third floors.

The kitchen offers abundant butcher block counter space, a large, stainless steel refrigerator, a dining area, and many cabinets. There is also a game room off the kitchen with a pool table to keep busy before dinner.

The upper levels house five bedrooms and three bathrooms with a plethora of natural lighting coming through the windows. There is also an extra room that can be used for a gym or work studio.

The outside is perfectly manicured and is a great, secluded area for children to play. A one-car garage on the property offers a cabana to keep cool while spending the day by the heated, gunite pool. The pool area is fenced in and surrounded by a brick patio. The stairs in the backyard allow residents to access the uniquely private beach on Shinnecock Bay.

This property is listed with Deirdre DeVita of Sotheby’s International Realty and hit the market recently. A view like this is difficult to beat and does not come around often.

[Listing: 13 A Lighthouse Road |Broker: Deirdre DeVita of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.