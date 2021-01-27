Commute By Seaplane to This Bayfront Hampton Bays Home Listed Under $3.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A waterfront home in Hampton Bays offers expansive views of Shinnecock Bay to the inlet, plus a dock. The property at 14 Carmel Lane, a quiet road south-of-the-highway, is asking $3.499 million, listed with Julie Crowley Team at Saunders & Associates.

Located within close proximity to the Shinnecock Inlet, this is a perfect home for someone who loves to fish. The open waters also allow for a sea plane commute, according to the listing agents.

The four-bedroom, two-bath home sits on 1.74 acres and offers just over 3,000 square feet of interior space. With multiple decks the water views are unparalleled.

A foyer with two doors on either side leads to a large open living space, including the living room with a gas and wood-burning fireplace, the dining area and kitchen, and family room. The sun pours into the rooms thanks to a wall of windows that take advantage of the water vista.

The kitchen has lots of counter space, including a peninsula with counter seating for four, cabinet storage, and Kitchen Aid appliances.

Step down into the large family room just past the living room. It features stone floors, a wood-burning fireplace and built-in media unit. From here, glass doors open to the main deck and a patio on the front of the house.

A hallways leads to two bedrooms, one that offers a water view and two closets. There is also a full bathroom with frameless glass-enclosed shower on this end of the first floor. At the end of the hallways is access to the attached three-car garage, where stairs to the basement are located.

A spacious master suite is located on the second floor. It offers quite a bit from a private terrace, six closets and a luxurious bathroom with a spa tub, a steam shower, a private water closet with bidet.

A fourth bedroom, currently being used as an office, can also be found on the second floor. Just past the office is a bonus room, which offers water views, a deck and a staircase to the backyard.

The property features lush landscaping and sweeping lawns on both sides of the house. There is also room for a waterside pool.

There is also a detached greenhouse, perfect for a buyer with a green thumb.

[Listing: 14 Carmel Lane, Hampton Bays | Broker: Julie Crowley and Anna Beth Crowley ] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.