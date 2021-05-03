House of the Day

‘Contemporary Luxury and Exclusivity’ at This Proposed Water Mill Home Listed for Just Under $30 Million

By
0
comments
Posted on
A rendering of the house proposed for 943 Flying Point Road in Water Mill.
Courtesy of Bespoke Real Estate

A new ultra-modern home planned for Water Mill has 270-degree views of Mecox Bay, Channel Pond, and the Atlantic Ocean. The home at 943 Flying Point Road is listed for $29.995 million with Bespoke Real Estate.

The 2.5-acre flaglot property comes with LaGuardia Design’s plans for a 12,000-square-foot home that “offers the ultimate in contemporary luxury and exclusivity,” Bespoke says. Raymond Renault is the architect. 

“This proposed house has a flow which seamlessly transitions from the chic, designer interior to the resplendent outdoor patios and terraces,” the listing says.

With nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms and two half-baths there is plenty of space for a large family or guests, while a walls of windows and several terraces that take full advantage of the idyllic setting and maximize the water views.

The 6,882-square-foot first level of the home centers around a light-filled double-height living room that features a fireplace and has access to an oversized poolside terrace, according to Bespoke.

A gourmet kitchen is open to the family dining room and lounge, which also features a fireplace. On the other size of the kitchen is the formal dining room, which holds a wet bar.

There is also a secluded library, a state-of-the-art movie theater, a gym that offers a full bathroom, steam shower and a bar area, on this floor, as well as staff quarters.

A junior master suite can be found in one wing. The suite includes a lounge area with a fireplace, access to a private balcony, a large walk-in closet, and a bathroom that boasts a large soaking tub and a shower.

Up on the 4,844-square-foot second floor — which can be accessed by an elevator — there is an extravagant master suite. Features include a fireplace, a balcony with an outdoor shower, two large walk-in closets, and not one, but two full bathrooms.

A large guest suite is another unique feature of the home, as it holds two bedrooms and two full bathrooms for the ultimate in privacy when a family comes to visit for the weekend. The suite also has access to a rooftop terrace that features a fireplace and a bar.

Three guest ensuite bedrooms can be found upstairs, each with custom closets, and large windows with sweeping panoramic views.

The outdoor terrace leads to a poolside pavilion, where there is also an outdoor kitchen and a lounge with a fireplace. The pool proposed measure 18-by-85 feet and offers a built-in spa. The property can also accommodate a tennis court.

There is also a 1,600-square foot three-car garage planned.

“This is truly a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the discerning purchaser looking for exclusivity, privacy, and the ultimate in contemporary Hamptons living,” Bespoke says.

[Listing: 943 Flying Point Road, Water Mill |Broker: Bespoke Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.

A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate
A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate
A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate
A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate
A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate
A renderingCourtesy of Bespoke Real Estate

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites