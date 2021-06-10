Cove Hollow Farm Estate Lists for $8.4 Million

A two-acre estate in Cove Hollow Farm, one of East Hampton’s original dairy farms, has landed on the market for $8.4 million.

The unique house at 26 Ruxton Road, south-of-the-highway in Georgica, is listed with Beate Moore of Sotheby International Realty’s Bridgehampton brokerage.

The home is close to both Georgica Pond and the Atlantic Ocean, and harkens back to the farm’s original purpose with two of the original silos attached to the house. It holds four bedrooms and five baths.

Meanwhile, the house also boasts an indoor lap pool.

A chef’s kitchen holds stainless steel appliances and a large center island with seating. Two sets of French doors just beyond the breakfast area open to the outside. In fact, there are many spaces for entertaining both inside and out.

A garden on the property offers views to Georgica Pond and beyond.

There is also a four-car garage on the property.