Craftsman-style Home on Shinnecock Bay in East Quogue Lists for Just Under $3.5 Million

A striking two-story craftsman-style home on the water in East Quogue offers an elegantly-appointed seaside retreat. The home at 3 Shinnecock Road in East Quogue is newly listed with Douglas Elliman Real Estate at $3.499 million.

A sloped roofline, a square turret and a covered front porch make this 3,150-square-foot home, built in 2012, standout from others in Shinnecock Shores. A wide stone driveway leads up the house with a staircase leading to the front door due to the elevation of the home, which allows for magnificent water views.

Once inside, you are greeted with a coastal vibe and an immediate view of Shinnecock Bay straight through the center of the home. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom house offers an open-concept main living area at the back of the home. Natural light pours in through large windows and sliding glass doors that allow for bay vistas as far as the eye can see.

A dining area, a great room and the gourmet kitchen all enjoy the water views. The great room boasts a corner stone fireplace so as to not disrupt the water view, and wet bar with an ice maker and a full-size wine refrigerator.

The kitchen is any chef’s dream, from Viking appliances to the large prep spaces. There are even two dishwashers to make cleaning up a breeze, a farm sink, and a large island with an additional sink and seating for four.

Sliding glass doors lead to a rather spacious deck (38 feet by 15 feet to be exact) with steps down to the 70-foot bulkhead along the bay. The home is situated on .27 of an acre.

A master suite is located on the first floor at the front of the house so that the main living area could take full advantage of the water views. The room features an elevated gas fireplace, and boasts a luxurious and large bathroom with a spa-like shower with several shower-heads at different levels, a double vanity, a freestanding tub and a water closet. There is also an office alcove, separate from the main room, a nice touch in this era of remote working.

A laundry room is also located on the first floor.

Up on the second floor, you will find three guest suites. Two have sitting rooms and one has access to a private balcony.

The home features smart home technology, such as automatic shades, lights and locks.

[Listing: 3 Shinnecock Road, East Quogue |Brokers: Constance Porto and Anne Marie Francavilla, Douglas Elliman Real Estate] GMAP

