Delightful, Never Frightful Open Houses This Halloween Weekend in the Hamptons

Halloween may be Sunday, but there’s nothing scary about these open houses. In fact, a showing of a recently fully-renovated East Hampton home, which will take place a day ahead of All Hallows’ Eve, is one not to miss.
On the market for $2.499 million, this 0.81 acre property is located at 698 Hands Creek Road. It is for sale with Justin Agnello, William Gold and James Keogh of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The 3,000-square-foot interior features four bedrooms, including a master suite with a bathroom and soaking tub, as well as a junior suite on the other side of the home. There are two additional bathrooms in the home. The open layout on the main level has an open concept with a formal living space, dining room, and chef’s kitchen featuring top-of-the-line finishes, plus an informal living area.
On the exterior, buyers can enjoy an expansive deck, patio, and 20by-40-foot heated pool.
Some additional amenities of the home include “smart” entertainment, security and safety systems as well as the potential for expansion. Plus, this location is part of a private community with beach access.
There is a showing on Saturday, October 30, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.
Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:
5 Bell Place, Amagansett
Price: $3.85 million
Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
55 Bridies Path, Southampton
Price: $950,000
Brokers: Oona Cree and Darra Goldstein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
150 Underwood Drive, Springs
Price: $1.099 million
Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.
7 Helens Lane, Southampton
Price: $2.35 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 12 – 1:30 p.m.
957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
Price: $1.25 million
Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 30, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.
17 Kent Place, East Hampton
Price: $895,000
Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty
Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, 12:30 – 2 p.m.
6 Nidzyn Avenue, Remsenburg
Price: $1.1 million
Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens
Saturday, October 30, 1 – 3 p.m.
6 Wooleys Drive, Southampton
Price: $2.725 million
Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton
Price: $6.5 million
Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate
Saturday, October 30, 2 – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton
Price: $4.85 million
Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate
Sunday, October 31, 1 – 3 p.m.
