Delightful, Never Frightful Open Houses This Halloween Weekend in the Hamptons

Halloween may be Sunday, but there’s nothing scary about these open houses. In fact, a showing of a recently fully-renovated East Hampton home, which will take place a day ahead of All Hallows’ Eve, is one not to miss.

On the market for $2.499 million, this 0.81 acre property is located at 698 Hands Creek Road. It is for sale with Justin Agnello, William Gold and James Keogh of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The 3,000-square-foot interior features four bedrooms, including a master suite with a bathroom and soaking tub, as well as a junior suite on the other side of the home. There are two additional bathrooms in the home. The open layout on the main level has an open concept with a formal living space, dining room, and chef’s kitchen featuring top-of-the-line finishes, plus an informal living area.

On the exterior, buyers can enjoy an expansive deck, patio, and 20by-40-foot heated pool.

Some additional amenities of the home include “smart” entertainment, security and safety systems as well as the potential for expansion. Plus, this location is part of a private community with beach access.

There is a showing on Saturday, October 30, from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Here are some other open houses happening this weekend:

5 Bell Place, Amagansett

Price: $3.85 million

Broker: Rebekah C Baker, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 30, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

55 Bridies Path, Southampton

Price: $950,000

Brokers: Oona Cree and Darra Goldstein, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

See it here ->

150 Underwood Drive, Springs

Price: $1.099 million

Brokers: Michael Petersohn and Cristina Matos, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 30, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

See it here ->

7 Helens Lane, Southampton

Price: $2.35 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

957 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

Price: $1.25 million

Broker: Jeannette Schwagerl, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 30, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

17 Kent Place, East Hampton

Price: $895,000

Broker: Jenny Landey, Sotheby’s International Realty

Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Nidzyn Avenue, Remsenburg

Price: $1.1 million

Broker: Gayle Osman Lopata, Brown Harris Stevens

Saturday, October 30, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->

6 Wooleys Drive, Southampton

Price: $2.725 million

Brokers: Kyle Rosko and Marcy Braun, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

See it here ->

81 Skimhampton Road, East Hampton

Price: $6.5 million

Broker: Erin Hand, Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Saturday, October 30, 2 – 4:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 31, 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

See it here ->

38 Woodland Farm Road, Southampton

Price: $4.85 million

Brokers: Nancy C. Mcgann and Emily J. King, Town & Country Real Estate

Sunday, October 31, 1 – 3 p.m.

See it here ->