Distinctive Star-shaped Mid-century Modern Shelter Island Home On the Market

When this distinctive mid-century modern home was built in 1966, “it was such a novelty,” Penelope Moore of Saunders & Associates says, “that the kids on Shelter Island would bike by just to see the star shaped house in Cricket Hollow.”

Renovated in 2019, the home at 5 Heritage Drive is now asking $1.495 million, listed exclusively with Moore. Now 1,997 square feet, it offers three bedrooms and two baths.

The home, set on 1.1 acres, was the first mid-century modern in this area of the island. Stairs lead down from the circular driveway to a deck that wraps around the house.

There are two pavilions, the first just inside the front entry, which serves as a lounge area. Glass doors lead to the the deck and eyebrow windows allow for a a view to an expansive canopy of trees. “Alongside is a spacious kitchen with triangular eyebrow windows, exposed beams, granite counters, center island with seating, recently updated appliances and an office area,” the listing says.

A dining area with built-in cabinetry and doors that lead to the deck are adjacent to the lounge area, as well.

A guest bedroom and full bathroom are located just down the hall. A staircase leads to a finished lower level bedroom and bathroom, which is really at-grade. There is a separate entrance here to the outside, as well as a laundry room.

The second pavilion offers a unique duplex master bedroom, which boasts vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace. A spiral staircase leads to the at-grade lower level, where there is an office space with a second brick fireplace and doors to an outdoor patio.

The 200-square-foot patio holds an outdoor brick fireplace and a 16-by-40-foot gunite pool, just installed in 2019. It even has an automatic cover.

“A veritable gardener’s paradise, there are ferns, Japanese maples, a mechanical in-season waterfall that streams down the slope, and offers an inspiring water feature backdrop from the 288-square-foot elevated entertainment deck,” according to the listing.

The current owner put in the mechanical waterfall that trickles down the hill close to the pond, Moore says. The seller told her “for those sitting on the deck it is ‘nothing short of ethereal.'”

The home also has an updated septic system, installed in 2005.

The property is located within close proximity to Wades Beach, Fresh Pond, Mashomack Preserve and the South Ferry.

“This ‘constellation home’ is an idyllic spot to get away from it all,” Moore says.

[Listing: 5 Heritage Drive, Shelter Island | Broker: Penelope Moore, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

