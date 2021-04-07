Dock Permit in Place for Sag Harbor Home on Little Long Pond Asking $3.2 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A custom-built home on Little Long Pond in Sag Harbor offers direct access to the water for kayaking and paddle boarding, and a dock permit in place sweets the deal. The property, located at 62 Laurel Lane, is listed at $3.195 million with Mala Sander at Corcoran.

The approximately 5,600-square-foot house, rebuilt in 2018 on .7 of an acre, features many modern luxuries and amenities, undoubtedly offers a thoughtful and energy-efficient design.

“The open floor plan takes advantage of the pristine water views from almost every room and allows light to stream into the living areas year-round,” according to the listing.

Sliding glass doors open to the outdoor patio that leads to a heated gunite pool, which uses a saltwater filtration, and overlooks the pond.

Sander noted the extra large format — 42-inch high by 60-inch wide — Astra Planatation wood-burning fireplace in the living room. There is also a gas and electric hookup for an additional propane gas fireplace in the library. And speaking of getting cozy, the floors have radiant hot water flooring heat throughout the main house, including the lower level.

The kitchen is a true show-stopper. Custom made cabinetry is painted a dark grey, which complements the Dekton countertops — a combination of quartz, porcelain, and glass, for those who may not know — by Silestone. A center island has room for three counter-height seats.

High-end appliances include a Miele refrigerator, a Décor drawer model microwave, and two Bosch 800 series dishwashers. The standout piece though is undeniably the propane stove, a Ilve Majestic six-burner range with two convection ovens in a blue color with a brass trim. A stainless steel hood vent hangs over the range, and there is a tiled backsplash and pot filler.

Another amenity in the kitchen is a water filtration system for drinking and cooking water. The Grohe Blue 600 system improves water taste and reduces water hardness, while also filtering chlorine, organic compounds, and reduces heavy metals, like lead, copper, zinc or iron. The system also chills and carbonates water from the sink faucet located on the island.

The four-bedroom, six-bath home includes a master suite and two of three guest rooms with pond views. A junior master suite is located above the garage.

The master suite features a high efficiency Astra Gemini propane fireplace with a remote, electric blinds in the bedrooms and bathroom, and a retractable television bay in the ceiling.

The spa-style master bathroom, decked out, floor to ceiling, in marble, has a shower enclosed in glass on three sides, a modern double vanity, and a free-standing soaking tub. There is also a fully-automatic Toto toilet, which has a heated seat, auto flush, a built-in warm water bidet and a dryer.

“Work from home takes on a whole new dimensionality in the generously-sized office with enough room for a seating area and closet for hiding office materials and equipment,” the listing adds.

Down on the lower level there are several bonus spaces. The stairs lead to an open space with several different seating areas near the high-efficiency Spartem German wood fireplace with integrated heat convection. There is aa fully-equipped family room kitchenette with beverage refrigerator and and dishwasher, conveniently located next to the home theater. Painted in a warm blue, the room holds a big couch and six built-in speakers, ambient lighting and UHD projector and highly reflective silver mounted cinema screen.

In addition, the lower level has a generously-sized home gym with a high impact rubber floor covering. There is also an additional refrigerator/freezer for additional food storage in the mechanical room, and a full bathroom.

The attached garage boasts a high voltage car charger for hybrid vehicles.

Energy efficiency was considered during construction. It is fully insulated with closed and open cell foam insulation, including a warm attic, which means the items stored in the attic are thermally protected.

This house is also a smart home, featuring a Nest system with eight smart thermostats, 13 smoke/carbon monoxide detectors, interior and exterior cameras, including a front doorbell. There is also an Apple Home Kit-enabled Lift Master garage door opener with battery backup and remote keypad, a Kwikset electronic keypad and deadbolt for backdoor entrance, and an alarm system is tied to a central station. In the event a water pipe bursts, a FloLogic main water shutoff valve will automatically turn off water to the entire house.

As for the modern conveniences for the outdoors, a Pentair pool automation package controls filtration, temperature, lighting, and chemical monitoring of the pool. There is also an automatic pool cover, which provides added level of security, keeps the pool cleaner, and helps retain heat. Landscape lighting has been installed on front planters and on all patio risers in backyard.

Laurel Lane, which can be accessed off of the Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, is very close to Sag Harbor Village or, head in the other direction to reach Bridgehampton’s Main Street in minutes.

A pond view and proximity to restaurants and shops in the heart of the Hamptons, all for just over $3 million — not bad at all.

[Listing: 62 Laurel Lane, Sag Harbor| Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran] GMAP

