Famed Art Critic’s East Hampton Retreat Lists for $899K

An unassuming, yet charming cottage near East Hampton’s Three Mile Harbor that was recently listed for $899,000 is the former home of the famed writer and art critic, Dore Ashton. Corcoran agent Jeff Giordano is representing the listing at 314 Three Mile Harbor Road.

Ashton, who died in 2017 at the age of 88, was known for writing some of the earliest histories of Abstract Expressionism. As a champion of the New School, she authored, The New York School: A Cultural Reckoning, one of her more than 30 books. She also wrote early on for publications such as Art Digest, as an associate editor, and The New York Times, as an art critic for arts and architecture.

Dore would join artists in their studios to view their work — and have drinks — while they discussed their art philosophy for hours. She became close friends with artists like Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Jackson Pollock, which gave her readers insightful glimpses into what went into their work. In 1964, she was awarded the Guggenheim Fellowship in the Humanities for Fine Arts Research and her papers are included in the Smithsonian Archive. She also taught for more than seven decades at New York’s Cooper Union and Yale University.

Dore, who lived in the Bronx, used the home as a weekend retreat since 1971, but we’ll bet she saw her many artist friends, like Pollock and Willem de Kooning, both of whom were right up the block in Springs.

Her two-bedroom, one-bath cottage was built in the 1950s. While it may be small at 970 square feet, it is full of character and charm.

The interior of the bungalow has been completely updated and refreshed, making it a turnkey home. “The interior has a classic, cozy feel with, of course, art-filled walls,” the listing says.

The kitchen features new appliances, a subway tile backsplash and shaker style cabinets (the bottom ones are even painted in a Hamptons blue). The open living-dining room space features hardwood floors and new Marvin windows.

The bathroom has been fully updated as well.

The home, located at the corner of Bayview Avenue, is also just minutes away from East Hampton Village.

