Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Has a Lot to Celebrate, Plus Saunders’ David Zazula Launches Series and More

Daniel Gale Sotheby’s Goes to the Roller Rink

Earlier this month, agents from Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty laced up their roller skates. The brokerage celebrated turning 100 and recognized the East End agents’ accomplishments in 2021 with a party at the rink at the Greenport American Legion. It certainly looks like they had a lot of fun!

Rene Giacobbe and Cheryl V. Schneider of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty got out on the roller rink for some fun at a recent company party.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty
Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty agents came out for the party.Courtesy of Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Susan Harrison Joins Compass

Courtesy of Compass

Compass recently announced that Susan Harrison joined the brokerage after two years at another top-tier firm. Harrison closed on over $45 million in transactions in 2021 as a dual licensed agent working in the Hamptons and New York City.

“Compass is uniquely positioned to provide our clients with unparalleled infrastructure that can make a world of difference in an increasingly competitive market,” Harrison told Behind The Hedges. “During the last two years, the world has witnessed unprecedented changes — and the real estate industry is no exception. It’s not just a ‘nice to have’ anymore. It’s imperative that agents be armed with the best technology for their clients.”

She also has 15 years of experience on Wall Street, working with high-net-worth private clients as a vice president at Goldman Sachs and UBS. She went on to help lead the United States fundraising effort as Director for a European Real Estate Private Equity firm. In addition, she founded her own small business, SusanSweats LLC, which provides bespoke events and business development expertise to hotels, corporations, fitness studios and individuals.

“Be a Local” Series

David Zazula of Saunders & Associates introduced us last week to his new social media series, “Be a Local,” where he will be covering industry marketing insights, Hamptons history, offer tours and much more.

In part one, posted on Instagram, showcases Further Lane in East Hampton, home to beautiful, pastoral estates and a favorite to celebrities, such as Jerry Seinfeld, who bought Billy Joel’s former home in 2000 for $32 million — “for what seems like a bargain today!” Zazula says.

He also references the old de Menil estate, 40 acres of oceanfront land that financier Ron Baron, who already owned 20 neighboring acres, purchased for $103 million in 2007, a record at the time. Adelaide De Menil Carpenter, an heiress of the Schlumberger oil fortune, donated the historic structures from the property and they were moved to various locations, most notably becoming the new East Hampton Town Hall complex.

Zazula promises a part two on Further Lane soon. We’ll be on the lookout!

