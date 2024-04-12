East Hampton Home Blends Charm and Modern Sophistication

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Want a beach house full of charm for the summer, but also holds a modern sophistication? Rick Slater and Kim Slater of Sotheby’s International Realty have listed a house at 25 Marion Lane in East Hampton worth checking out.

The asking price: $2.75 million.

The 2,850-square-foot residence features “pristine white interiors, accentuated by wide plank hardwood flooring, exposed ceiling beams and post walls, evoking a sense of comfort and style,” the listing description says.

Originally built in 1984 and since renovated, the house begins with a covered porch and a foyer that leads to two distinct living spaces. The first area exudes a modern vibe, yet is warmed by a cozy fireplace, gray walls and panoramic views, and the other has more of a beach houe feeling with an all-white, bright room that opens to a side deck through a set of French doors. Both rooms flow into a three-season room perfect for entertaining.

Inside the kitchen, there are two-foot solid-honed-marble countertops, top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances and plenty of storage. A highlight of the kitchen is “a cleverly designed kitchen sink wall” that allows for a direct view of the living room fireplace so that even the cook in the family doesn’t miss out on the ambiance, the listing agents say.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom home includes a unique downstairs bath off the den and is accessible from both inside and outside for those who have just taken a dip in the pool. “Thanks to a sliding shower door leading directly to the in-ground pool, it’s truly a smart and convenient feature,” the listing says.

Upstairs is home to all three bedrooms, including the primary suite, where there is a fireplace, a sitting room and multiple closets. The en suite primary bathroom provides a luxurious space with a steam shower, a soaking tub, double sinks, a water closet and heated floors.

The two guest bedrooms each have their “own distinctive charm, adorned with textured wallpaper that perfectly complements the elegant guest bathroom.” One of the guest rooms boasts a walk-in closet.

The two second-floor bathrooms feature Lefroy Brooks fixtures and Robern medicine cabinets, while the downstairs bathroom is outfitted with Waterworks fixtures.

The walk-out basement is not finished, but could be, which would add another 1,400 square feet of space.

Situated on just shy of an acre, the property also boasts expansive views of a neighboring 40-acre preserve.

Outside, enjoy the expansive views of the 40+ acres of pristine preserve. The freeform pool is surrounded by a stone patio and features a waterfall that cascades into the pool. There is also a Jacuzzi hot tub. To add to outdoor entertainment, there is a fire pit.

Additional features at the house include a 300-amp service, ensuring ample power for modern living, and two zones for efficient heating and cooling throughout.

See it all at an open house on Saturday, April 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 25 Marion Lane, East Hampton | Brokers: Rick Slater and Kim Slater, Sotheby’s International Realty| GMAP