Updated East Hampton Village Home Packs Sophisticated Style

Close to everything the Village of East Hampton has to offer, this newly listed south-of-the-highway home at 26 Pantigo Road is asking $2,595,000. Richard Baris of Sotheby’s International Realty is representing the residence “with a sophisticated style to rival the most exclusive of properties.”

The home, with its appealing craftsman-style facade, underwent an extensive renovation and redesign by an owner “with an eye for quality and design,” the listing says. The 1,443 square feet of space is also utilized well.

In the living room, there is a newly fabricated blue stone fireplace. All of the windows are double soundproof to ensure quiet living, and there is hardwood flooring throughout.

A sleek kitchen offers radiant heated flooring and high-end appliances, such as a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Wolf double-oven and DCS six-burner stovetop.

Cathedral ceilings can be found in the principal suite, along with a newly finished en suite bathroom with Carrera marble flooring and a Moroccan tile shower.

There are a total of two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the home, originally built in 1950.

French doors in the den lead onto a brick patio, perfect for entertaining. It overlooks a lush backyard and a brand new heated gunite pool surrounded by extensive privacy landscaping with mature plantings and hedges, as well as flowering shrubs. Landscape lighting elevates the 0.24-acre property even more.

Other improvements never to be underestimated include a new central air conditioning system, a new hot water boiler and a new washer and dryer.

With this home as your base, you can take a short drive to any of the East Hampton Village beaches, head into town for shopping, or grab lunch at any number of restaurants.

[Listing: 26 Pantigo Road, East Hampton |Broker: Beate Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

