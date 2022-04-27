Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly built custom East Hampton home by Ben Krupinski Builder could be yours by summer. The traditional-style house at 8 Pondview Lane is listed for $13.995 million with Craig Beem of Beem Hamptons at Compass.

Situated on a south-facing acre south of the highway, the estate house is located between the oceanfront, the Maidstone Club and all that Main Street has to offer. Plus, it’s beautifully appointed.

Just finished in 2022, the house offers six bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths. There are three en suite guest rooms on the first floor, including a large junior primary bedroom. Two additional en suite bedrooms and the primary suite are located on the second level. Radiant heat has been installed in both the primary and junior primary suites.

The home offers formal living and dining areas and three fireplaces. The chef’s kitchen, which has a great view of the pool out back, features top-of-line Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, as well as dual basin sinks and Calacatta Gold Silestone in white. A great room can be found just off the kitchen.

YLighting and handcrafted Loewen Windows can be found throughout the home. Sonos has also been installed throughout the estate.

A three-car garage is attached to the main home through an archway.

The home is ready to occupy. Additional landscaping is on order and will be completed over the next month, along with custom outdoor lighting, according to Beem.

[Listing: 8 Pondview Lane, East Hampton| Broker: Craig Beem, Compass ] GMAP

