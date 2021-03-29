East Hampton Village Estate Section Compound Lists for $8.19 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new listing in East Hampton Village’s estate section offers two separate, but contiguous lots that offer the opportunity for a compound close to the ocean beaches and village center. The homes at 18 and 20 Egypt Lane are asking $8.19 million.

Listed with Kathy Konzet and The Dayton Team of Sotheby’s International Realty, the homes are located on just over an acre with large specimen trees, a rolling green lawn, and heated, gunite pool in between the two houses.

The home at 20 Egypt Lane, a renovated 1902 traditional two-story, is closest to the street. The approximately 3,000 square-foot home has a covered front porch, original beams and large glass doors that open to an expansive deck.

An entry foyer that leads into a generously-sized living room with a stone fireplace. Around the corner is the dining room and just beyond that the kitchen, which includes a breakfast area and a pantry closet. A bathroom is also located on this floor.

Up on the second floor are four bedrooms. The master bedroom has an 11-foot six-inch high ceiling, two closets, an ensuite bathroom, and a private deck. The three other bedrooms share a bathroom.

A 30-foot-by-30-foot deck wraps around from the kitchen to the living room and overlooks the pool.

A stone walkway and long driveway lead to a renovated traditional one-story at 18 Egypt Lane with three bedrooms and three baths and a finished lower level with private access.

This home offers approximately 2,040 square feet of living space. The large living room has double-height ceilings and a skylight, plus a wall of glass on both sides.

There are three light-filled bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor, as well as a sauna.

A lower level, with its own private access from the outside, has a large great room with six-foot, 10-inch high ceilings and a full bathroom. There is also a mechanical room, space for a laundry and a bonus room.

A bluestone patio surrounds the house. Sliding doors allow for direct access to the outside from most rooms.

This property certainly offers an exceptional opportunity to be close to all East Hampton Village has to offer. It will be interesting to see what the new owners do with it.

[Listing: 18 & 20 Egypt Lane, East Hampton | Broker: Kathy Konzet and Ethan Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

