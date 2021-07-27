East Hampton Village Fringe: New Listing at $2.695 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Not many homes in East Hampton offer the same proximity to the village and quaint interiors as 84 Gould Street. Sitting on just under a half-acre this property offers everything a family would need to spend a luxurious summer in the Hamptons.

The main structure on the property is 2,220 square feet offering three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It recently hit the market at $2.695 million. This property, located just on the edge of East Hampton Village, is listed with William R. Stoecker of Town & Country Real Estate.

There are traditional features throughout the home including a fireplace in the living room. The open plan den is the perfect place to host cocktail hour while dinner is being cooked in the kitchen with stainless appliances and granite countertops. The first floor also houses the primary bedroom with walk-in closets and its own private bathroom.

On the upper level, there are two huge bedrooms. These rooms offer vaulted ceilings and ensuite bathrooms as well. The basement is partially finished with half being a media room for movie or game nights. The other half houses the washer, dryer, storage and utilities.

The outside of the home offers ample opportunities to spend time with family or to invite guests. The spacious yard houses a 20-by-40 foot heated pool. Parents can supervise their children from the 646-square-foot deck between the house and the pool area. This is another amazing place to spend cocktail hour as well.

A two-minute video tour can be found by clicking this link. Keep an eye out for the opportunity to view this home in person on Town & Country’s website.

[Listing: 84 Gould Street, East Hampton |Broker: William R. Stoecker, Town & Country Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.