Estate on Private Peninsula With Dock in North Sea Harbor Asking Just Under $11 Million

This estate is not only waterfront, but it sits on its own private peninsula, overlooking North Sea Harbor, with its own sandy beach and private dock big enough to hold three boats. The home at 317 Noyac Road, listed with Nest Seekers International, is asking $10.995 million.

The nearly two-acre property with its 85-foot private dock sits on the protected harbor across the water from Conscience Point National Wildlife Refuge, in waters that lead into Little Peconic Bay. The cedar shingle, Gambrel-style house offers magical sunset views over the harbor.

Five bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths are spread throughout the 6,140-square-foot home, which features tobacco barn oak hardwood floors and large windows so that there are harbor views from every room. Plus, with 8,900 square feet of decking (and space in an auxiliary garage) there is no lack of space.

Even still, there is a cozy feel in this home, which has three gas-fed fireplaces and two wood-burning ones. A circular driveway leads to a very large, covered front porch. The door opens into a foyer that leads into an open living space that includes a great room, dining room, and chef’s kitchen with lots of natural light. In the great room, which overlooks the lawn and harbor, there is a wet bar, while the kitchen features an eat-in island and high-end stainless steel appliances. A formal living room is located just behind the kitchen. A large bedroom is just beyond the living room and offers a private ensuite bathroom and access to the outside. Four more bedrooms are located upstairs. The primary bedroom features a fireplace, a covered balcony that overlooks the water, an office that also faces the water, and a massive walk-in closet. As for the master bathroom, it boasts white marble countertops with double sinks, “couple’s toilets,” a fireplace, a two-person, walk-in shower, and a spa Jacuzzi. Two bedrooms have ensuite bathrooms, one with a private waterfront balcony. Meanwhile, the fourth bedroom offers a separate apartment-style living space that could be converted into two additional bedrooms if necessary. It has two large walk-in closets, a double vanity, a marble bath with a separate tub and shower. It features a kitchenette and a balcony with a view of the harbor and the pool. The heated gunite pool, 20-by-40 feet in size, set amidst the spacious waterfront lawn is another perfect spot for direct sunsets over the harbor. The home also features a two-car garage, and a pair of laundry rooms (a nice convenience if you can get it!). Located just a short distance from a popular bay beach and a quick drive to the Southampton Village’s shops, restaurants and ocean beaches, this property is closed to everything.

[Listing: 317 Noyac Road, Southampton | Brokers: Peggy Zabakolas and Danielle Lise Desrochers, Nest Seekers] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.