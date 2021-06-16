Cutchogue B&B Up for Grabs

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A property currently operating as a Bed & Breakfast in Cutchogue could be your family’s new home. The modern farmhouse, located at 1100 Skunk Lane, just minutes from wineries, quaint farm stands, and the secluded Nassau Point beach, was just listed for $2.395 million.

Situated on two full acres, the house is set back from the road at the end of a winding driveway that showcases the property’s spacious front yard with greenery expanding in all directions. The front porch overlooks the property and we can see how it would serve as a satisfying place to sit at the end of the day.

The 4,600-square-foot home is listed with Marie Bransfield of Town & Country Real Estate. Inside, there are four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms.

Upon entering the home, guests are greeted by a carpeted, grand staircase and hardwood floors. The first floor offers an open-concept kitchen with a large island and natural lighting. Alongside the kitchen sits the dining room.

Also on the first floor is the living room, family room, and office, all furnished with antique pieces. Throughout the home, there are five operable fireplaces to keep warm during the winter months.

The lower level houses an entirely finished basement where the family can watch movies, play games, and spend time together. It also includes a full bar where parents can entertain guests after the children have gone to sleep.

The upper level offers four bedrooms, each highlighting a different color. These bedrooms are perfect for a family with multiple children. The master bathroom boasts both a bathtub and a shower.

French doors on the first floor open up to a multi-level patio with a fire pit. The patio is surrounded by carefully manicured flower beds and slate stepping stones.

In the back of the yard sits a yellow shed hidden within a garden where a plant-lover would thrive. Hanging from a tree in the yard is a swing, perfect for children.

1100 Skunk Lane is located less than a mile away from Cutchogue East Elementary school and less than two miles from Tasker Park in Peconic with tennis courts, a roller rink, a track, a playground, and more.

This home is offered with most of its furnishings so it is move-in ready.

[Listing: 1100 Skunk Lane, Cutchogue |Broker: Marie Bransfield, Town & Country Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.