A Quogue estate with old-world charm, once home to famed MLB Commissioner Bowie Kuhn and his wife Luisa Degener, is up on the real estate market home plate for $6.895 million.

The property is listed with Lauren Battista of Brown Harris Stevens.

A historic home, 11 Shinnecock Road was completed in 1890. It served as a family compound for the Degener family for more than 100 years. Luisa Degener met her first husband, George Degener III, having spent summers in Quogue and they married in 1950. He passed away in a car accident just five years later. In 1956, she married Kuhn, a New York City attorney, whom she also met in Quogue, according to her obituary in 27East in 2023.

While the couple raised their four children in Tuxedo Park, New York, and later in Ridgewood, New Jersey, they would spend summers in the main house at the family compound in Quogue, which Kuhn purchased in the 1960s, while the senior Degeners moved into the converted barn on the property.

Kuhn became the MLB commissioner in 1969, after serving as legal counsel for the National League for nearly 20 years before his election. He was said to often have conducted baseball business from his office at the Quogue home and he would entertain sports notables such as broadcaster Howard Cosell and broadcasting executive and journalist Julian Goodman on the wraparound porch.

The couple would leave the Hamptons each year for Hall of Fame weekend. Bowie stepped down from the MLB in 1984. His wife was often called the “first lady of Major League Baseball” during his 15 years as the commissioner. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, one year following his death.

Degener continued to summer in Quogue until her death and the extended family enjoyed the estate and its proximity to the Shinnecock Yacht Club, the Quogue Field Club and the Quogue beaches.

“The property will always be a special place for the family — but it’s time for a new family to build their own memories here,” says Battista.

Sited on 1.98 acres in the Quogue Historic District, the property holds three separate structures; the 5,600-square-foot main home, a 1,850-square-foot barn with a one-car garage and a legal, two-bedroom guest apartment above it and a studio with a full bathroom, which could serve as a pool house.

The seven-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath main residence “blends classic elegance with modern convenience,” Battista says, who notes how it is “rich with exquisite period details, including intricate moldings, an expansive wrap-around covered porch, and a stunning stained glass window, this property exudes old-world charm.”

The first floor offers two living rooms with fireplaces, a formal dining room, a sun-filled kitchen with a breakfast room, a private office with a separate entrance, a powder room and a screened porch.

A separate primary suite with a spa bath, walk-in closet, and an attached sitting room with built-in bookcases and a fireplace was added in 2000.

Up on the second floor, there are six bedrooms, including a primary bedroom with a fireplace and an adjoining room that can serve as a nursery, office or large walk-in closet, An additional third floor, which one served as staff quarters, offers additional space that can be turned into whatever the new owner needs.

Surrounded by elegant estates, the home enjoys an expansive lawn and prestigious location.