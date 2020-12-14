House of the Day

Four-bedroom House in Prestigious Laurel Links Listed for Under $1.3 Million

By Posted on
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

With inventory on the South Fork in the million-dollar range becoming harder and harder to come by, the North Fork offers an alternative. In Laurel, a small community between Jamesport and Mattituck, a postmodern house in the private community of Laurel Links is one such house on the market at $1.249 million.

The 4,000-square-foot house sits on .67 acres with a rolling grass yard and views of the golf course across a field. The house, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Thomas McCloskey and Jessica Koenig, offers four bedrooms and four and a half baths with generously-sized living spaces.

Off the foyer, which has a grand staircase that is open to overlook the living room, is the formal dining room with enough space for a table to sit eight. Beyond the foyer is the formal living room, with double-height ceilings and stacked windows overlooking the backyard. There is hardwood flooring throughout the house.

An open eat-in kitchen and family room, which features a fireplace, is the major hub for family gathering in this home, built 10 years ago. The kitchen has detailed cabinetry, painted an off-white, with built-in, matching vent above the cooktop stove. The island, which has counter seating for three, and the countertops, are a darker granite, and the appliances—which include a double oven and dishwasher drawer—are stainless steel. There is a tiled backsplash throughout the kitchen, and breakfast nook overlooks the deck and the backyard.

Off of the kitchen/family room, on the way to the garage, is a walk-in pantry, laundry room with utility sink, and powder room. There are two garage bays, one larger at approximately 21-by-21 feet with spaces for two cars, and another at 22.3-by-10.7-feet.

On the other side of the foyer is the master suite, with two walk-in closets. The master bathroom, just past the closets, has a private water closet, shower with glass door, a sauna, a jetted tub that overlooks the backyard, and built-in cabinetry around the vanity.

Up on the second floor is a junior master suite with a bathroom that has a separate tub and shower, and two more ensuite bedrooms. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.

The basement is fully finished with a 54-by-37-foot recreational space. There is also a large electrical room.

In addition to being near the Laurel Links Country Club, the house is also close to the Laurel Lake Preserve, a 400-acre wildlife habitat that also has hiking trails, and the shops in Mattituck.

[Listing: 2015 Laurel Trail, Laurel | Brokers: Thomas McCloskey and Jessica Koenig of Douglas Elliman] GMAP
Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter,  Instagram and Facebook.
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman
Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites