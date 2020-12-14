Four-bedroom House in Prestigious Laurel Links Listed for Under $1.3 Million

With inventory on the South Fork in the million-dollar range becoming harder and harder to come by, the North Fork offers an alternative. In Laurel, a small community between Jamesport and Mattituck, a postmodern house in the private community of Laurel Links is one such house on the market at $1.249 million.

The 4,000-square-foot house sits on .67 acres with a rolling grass yard and views of the golf course across a field. The house, listed with Douglas Elliman’s Thomas McCloskey and Jessica Koenig, offers four bedrooms and four and a half baths with generously-sized living spaces.

Off the foyer, which has a grand staircase that is open to overlook the living room, is the formal dining room with enough space for a table to sit eight. Beyond the foyer is the formal living room, with double-height ceilings and stacked windows overlooking the backyard. There is hardwood flooring throughout the house.

An open eat-in kitchen and family room, which features a fireplace, is the major hub for family gathering in this home, built 10 years ago. The kitchen has detailed cabinetry, painted an off-white, with built-in, matching vent above the cooktop stove. The island, which has counter seating for three, and the countertops, are a darker granite, and the appliances—which include a double oven and dishwasher drawer—are stainless steel. There is a tiled backsplash throughout the kitchen, and breakfast nook overlooks the deck and the backyard.

Off of the kitchen/family room, on the way to the garage, is a walk-in pantry, laundry room with utility sink, and powder room. There are two garage bays, one larger at approximately 21-by-21 feet with spaces for two cars, and another at 22.3-by-10.7-feet.

On the other side of the foyer is the master suite, with two walk-in closets. The master bathroom, just past the closets, has a private water closet, shower with glass door, a sauna, a jetted tub that overlooks the backyard, and built-in cabinetry around the vanity.

Up on the second floor is a junior master suite with a bathroom that has a separate tub and shower, and two more ensuite bedrooms. Each bedroom has a walk-in closet.

The basement is fully finished with a 54-by-37-foot recreational space. There is also a large electrical room.

In addition to being near the Laurel Links Country Club, the house is also close to the Laurel Lake Preserve, a 400-acre wildlife habitat that also has hiking trails, and the shops in Mattituck.