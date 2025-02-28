Geometric Southampton Home Offers ‘Treehouse-like Ambiance’

The backyard at 454 Broadway in Southampton is on the market for $3.195 million.

A unique home in Southampton features geometric, modern architecture, combining “cutting-edge design, sustainability and comfort in an unparalleled setting,” according to The Corcoran Group’s listing. Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan represent the property at 454 Broadway, located between Water Mill and North Sea, just minutes away from the Village of Southampton.

Set on an elevated wooded 0.78-acre lot, the home offers “a treehouse-like ambiance,” custom-built and designed by a renowned architect.in 2012.

The asking price is $3,195,000.

Clad in recycled aluminum panels, we’re told the structure of the home was assembled in a modular house factory in UpState New York. “The semi-completed modules were built indoors in a factory-controlled setting, protected from weather, and built in five days,” information from the agents says. The completed six boxes were then delivered to the site, all with electrical wiring, heating, ventilation and air conditioning ductwork, plumbing lines and interior partitions and Sheetrock, as well as two coats of paint already in place. They were then joined together to create this standout residence.

The 3,293-square-foot residence spans three levels featuring five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one-half bath. The main floor begins with a living room centered around a gas fireplace and the open floorplan continues with a chef’s kitchen and a dining room – an ideal open floor plan for entertaining.

A rooftop deck provides distant water views.

“Designed with eco-conscious living in mind, the property also includes a 12-kilowatt solar panel system and a geothermal climate control system, including radiant heat in all floors,” the description says. The siding is also crafted from recycled materials.

Back outside, a solar-heated gunite pool is surrounded by mature landscaping.

A legal accessory structure offers an additional full bathroom, a loft and a private parking area. “This space is ideal as a home office or pool house, offering flexibility to suit your needs,” the description points out.

There is also a one-car garage.

The property is located close to some of the best bay and ocean beaches, including Towd Point Beach.

[Listing: 454 Broadway, Southampton | Brokers: Garrett Pike and Mercedes Counihan of The Corcoran Group | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.