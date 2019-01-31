Guild Hall Director Andrea Grover Cuts Her House's Asking Price

We interviewed Guild Hall director Andrea Grover for the Behind the Hedges print edition last autumn; she said of her Hamptons home, "We live in a quaint 1930s cedar-shingled bungalow in the Pine Neck neighborhood of Noyac. The house and neighborhood feel very family- oriented, and a lot of homes have hand-painted signs that read 'No shoes, no shirt, no problem,' and 'Seas the day,' with buoys and other nautical décor.

"Our house is three blocks from Circle Beach, the best kept secret on the bay, and directly across from my favorite little marina, called Hidden Cove."

Sound good to you? Well, you can buy it if you like! Grover put the property on the market in December asking $825K; now the price has been cut to $795K. The house is very cute, with woodburning stoves in the kitchen and living room, beamed ceilings, and open loft above. There's 1,650 square feet of space, three bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms. The plot is similarly petite at 0.11 of an acre, but there's a nice sandy beach just three blocks away, as Grover mentioned.

The property is repped by Rima Mardoyan Smyth and Ryan Struble of Douglas Elliman. We'd say the $795K is about the right price now; the kitchen and baths need updating, but that will add a lot of value to the place.

For more, click here. 56 Pine Neck Lane, Noyac