Behind The Hedges 24.11.2018 12:27 The Hampton Index, Thanksgiving 2018
The Hampton Index, Thanksgiving 2018

November 24, 2018 By Laura Euler

Number of English Puritans who set sail from Lynn, Massachusetts in 1640 to land at Conscience Point, Southampton: 80

Asking price for half-acre home near Conscience Point today: $800,000

Median asking price for a house in Lynn, Massachusetts, today: $344,000

 

Price paid to Shinnecocks for "eight miles square" of Southampton, 1641: 16 "coates" and 60 bushels of corn

Year that Ye Towne Street (now Main Street) was opened: 1648

Asking price for 4,000-square-foot storefront building, Main Street: $3 million

Price of 60 bushels of corn at Citarella, Southampton: $3,715

 

Most expensive mobile home for sale, Montauk Shores: $1.5 million

Most expensive mobile home for sale, Capistrano Shores, California: $4.3 million

 

Most expensive property for sale, Hamptons: $175 million, Jule Pond

Most expensive property for sale, NYC: $110 million, Woolworth Building pinnacle

Most expensive property for sale, Plymouth, Massachusetts: $2.3 million

Most expensive property for sale, United States: $1 billion, The Mountain of Beverly Hills

