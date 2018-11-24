The Hampton Index, Thanksgiving 2018

Number of English Puritans who set sail from Lynn, Massachusetts in 1640 to land at Conscience Point, Southampton: 80

Asking price for half-acre home near Conscience Point today: $800,000

Median asking price for a house in Lynn, Massachusetts, today: $344,000

Price paid to Shinnecocks for "eight miles square" of Southampton, 1641: 16 "coates" and 60 bushels of corn

Year that Ye Towne Street (now Main Street) was opened: 1648

Asking price for 4,000-square-foot storefront building, Main Street: $3 million

Price of 60 bushels of corn at Citarella, Southampton: $3,715

Most expensive mobile home for sale, Montauk Shores: $1.5 million

Most expensive mobile home for sale, Capistrano Shores, California: $4.3 million

Most expensive property for sale, Hamptons: $175 million, Jule Pond

Most expensive property for sale, NYC: $110 million, Woolworth Building pinnacle

Most expensive property for sale, Plymouth, Massachusetts: $2.3 million

Most expensive property for sale, United States: $1 billion, The Mountain of Beverly Hills