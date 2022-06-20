Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A designer-finished Hamptons Cape, with what Dana Trotter of Sotheby’s International Realty is calling “magical outdoor spaces,” has been listed at $2.995 million.

The home at 128 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road in Springs sits on a private 1.54 acres surrounded by mature landscaping.

The interiors of the 3,200-square-foot home are clad in shiplap and subway tile and feature stylish black fixtures and finishes with nautical and industrial flourishes.

The living room, which boasts a fireplace, is open to the gourmet kitchen which features striking black cabinetry, open shelving, calacatta marble counters and top-of-the-line appliances, including a Viking range. There is also a breakfast area where sliding doors open to the back deck and grounds.

Natural light pours into the formal dining room through a bevy of windows.

The home offers three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The first bedroom with an adjacent bathroom can be found on the main level, while there are two well-sized bedrooms with dormered nooks and a bathroom with Waterworks fixtures up on the second floor.

“Inky black painted stairs with an industrial pipe handrail lead to the sumptuous finished lower level with a spa-like primary suite complete with an atmospheric free-standing soaker tub and rainfall shower, and separate access to the walkout terrace,” the listing says.

There is also “a plush, tiered screening room with projector.” Smart home features include Sonos and high-speed wifi throughout and thermostats controlled remotely from a smart phone.

In the backyard, there is a heated saltwater pool, plus an outdoor grilling kitchen within a shade garden that also contains a pea stone and Belgian block outdoor dining space. The large wraparound wood deck also has space for a dining and/or sitting area. An outdoor shower, draped in wisteria, can also be found on the deck.

Another plus for this property is an expansive parking area at the end of the long, pea stone driveway. There is room for five vehicles and there is already a Tesla charger installed.

[Listing: 128 Three Mile Harbor-Hog Creek Road, East Hampton |Broker: Dana Trotter and Shane Donahue of Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.