‘Hamptons-chic’ Home Lists for $2.925 Million

A “Hamptons-chic” home in the Northwest Woods section of East Hampton has been finished with an attention to detail that is evident. The 3,500-square-foot home at 12 Shorewood Drive offers plenty of privacy, both in and outside the house, not to mention an outdoor retreat.

The six-bedroom, four and a half bath house sits behind gates on a private parcel just shy of an acre, less than 10 minutes from the Village of East Hampton.

The front steps lead to a a large front deck that wraps around to the backyard and pool. The entry leads into a light-filled living room, which features a wood-burning fireplace.

The living room opens to a large dining room (seats up to 10) and kitchen area. The dining room also boasts a window seat and a wall of glass doors that open to the oversized back deck that overlooks the professionally landscaped backyard and pool.

The 33-foot-by-15-foot-10-inch heated gunite pool is surrounded by a bluestone patio and has an adjoining spa.

As for the gourmet kitchen, said to be in immaculate condition, it features a waterfall backsplash, large island and high-end stainless steel appliances.

The backside of the kitchen leads into a wide hallway with a powder room that leads to the family room, a large space with a vaulted ceiling.

Another door off the hallway leads to an incredibly spacious first floor master suite featuring a soaring ceiling of natural wood. A sun-filled seating area, with a sitting area that offers French doors out to a private deck with views of the backyard and pool.

This separate master wing offers a large bedroom with two closets and full bathroom. There is also a laundry room hidden away off the sitting room in the master.

A third deck off the pool area leads to a full bathroom and the oversized two-car garage.

Stairs lead to a a spacious second-floor hideaway. The space can be used as an office, TV room or even another bedroom. A sliding glass door leads to another deck, which offers another view of the backyard and pool.

From the living room, there are stairs that lead to the main second floor, which holds another master suite and three more bedrooms. This master is also spacious, featuring a sitting room, multiple closets and a full bathroom with dual marble vanities and frames glass shower with multiple sprays and heads.

The three guest bedrooms are all elegantly appointed, and share a full bathroom in the hallway.

A lower level feature an additional 1,013 square feet of space.

Beaches, restaurants and shops in the village are close within reach. But, we have a feeling you will never want to leave this private oasis.

See it for yourself. Open houses will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

[Listing: 12 Shorewood Drive, East Hampton |Broker: Romaine Gordon, Saunders & Associates] GMAP

