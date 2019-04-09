Hamptons Confidential: Camilla Lundengard

Welcome to our new feature in which we interview local personalities: agents, architects, interior designers, builders, anyone who plays a part in the world of Hamptons real estate. Want to get in on the fun? Drop us a line!

There can't be that many Hamptons real estate agents who once starred in a Survivor-type reality TV show! But Douglas Elliman's Camilla Lundengard did, back in 1997. The show was called Expedition Robinson, and Lundengard starred in the very first season. 16 castaways spent 47 days on Tengah Island off the coast of Malaysia. The series was a sensation--Lundengard was featured on the covers of many Swedish magazines.

Where did you grow up?

In a small town called Borlänge in Sweden. It's two hours by car north of Stockholm.

What made you decide to be on a reality TV program?

It was very intriguing to me to think about living on an island outside Malaysia with no access to any kind of normalcy. It almost felt like going back in time--to fish when you need to eat, to sleep under the sky, to walk around the palm trees to be private. Seemed magical.

What did you do before you were an agent?

Before Expedition Robinson, I had held just about every job possible in Sweden. A few years after the program aired in 1997, I decided to move to the States from Sweden to become an actor. I quickly realized that you have to give up everything, and then some, so I decided to change gears.

How did you wind up in the Hamptons?

I was working at Vanity Fair magazine and became pregnant. I wanted to make the right decision for my newborn, so to be part of nature, ocean and fresh air was the right move to make.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

The most important thing in my life is my daughter, so I spend time with her as much as possible. But I also really enjoy yoga and other sports. Last but not least, I like to make time to laugh with my friends.

If you weren't an agent, what would be your dream job?

Oh dear God, love this question! My dream job would be to be a motivational speaker. Without a doubt! I absolutely love to help and motivate kids and adults. To give is an amazing feeling and I would love to do that for the rest of my life.

What are some of the best things about being an agent in the Hamptons?

You meet extraordinary people. To help them find a house and make them happy is a great feeling. As I mentioned before, I love being able to help people. And to do that during one of their biggest decisions in life can be so powerful and oh so gratifying.

How is living in Sweden different from the Hamptons?

Some of it is good, some of it is bad. To be sick in Sweden is heaven, because the healthcare is extraordinary. To be sick in the USA is big trouble if you don't have insurance and that bothers me a lot.

What do you think of the Hamptons real estate market right now?

So far this year, the market has done a 360-degree turn for the better. That's always good news.