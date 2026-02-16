Hamptons Estate With Squash Court Lists for $10.9M

Originally built in 2017, The Up Studio recently led an extensive renovation at 74 Cranberry Hole Road in Amagansett.

Described as one of the Hamptons’ most “over-the-top modern compounds” is back on the market — “and it comes with both a serious price correction and level of amenities.”

Adam Hofer and Michael Lorber of Douglas Elliman have listed 74 Cranberry Hole Road in Amagansett at $10,995,000.

The 5.6-acre estate offers a 10,000-square-foot home with ocean views and seamless indoor-outdoor living, such as from the main living area where large accordion doors open up to the resort-style pool.

“And as a true standout feature, it’s one of only a select few homes in the Hamptons to offer a private indoor squash court which is an amenity that’s virtually unheard of in this market,” Hofer tells Behind The Hedges, adding that it also has rooftop bocce court.

“This home is an incredibly rare opportunity in the Hamptons market,” Hofer says. “From the moment you arrive, what immediately stands out are the sweeping, panoramic ocean views. With its elevated position and strong southern exposure, the floor-to-ceiling windows capture breathtaking views stretching all the way to Hither Hills, while flooding the home with natural light throughout the day. It’s rare to find a property where you’re seeing ocean like this, not just from the upper levels, but even from the first floor and pool area.”

The Up Studio recently led an extensive renovation of the two-story home, originally built in 2017, “thoughtfully enhancing both functionality and maximizing those incredible sightlines,” Hofer says.

Thanks to the expansive property, there are no immediate neighbors, providing an opportunity for someone who likes hosting large parties, whether it’s for extended family or corporate retreats.

Outside, there is a fire pit, a bar pavilion, and a 12-person stainless steel hot tub, while inside the house boasts a catering kitchen, a screening room and a gym.

There are a total of nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and two half baths.

The previous listing price was $14,995,000 in 2023.

“It’s basically a private members club disguised as a house, just minutes from the beach and village,” the listing says.

