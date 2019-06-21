Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

61 Buell Lane Ext, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, June 22, 12:00PM-1:30PM; Sunday, June 23, 12:00PM-1:30PM

Ask: $4.45 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 7.5

Size: 0.92 of an acre; 5,000 square feet

Features: Village location, with beautiful landscaping. Pool house with bath, changing room and laundry; detached, heated two-car garage with basement for storage. Outdoor fireplace and pool. Antique wood beamed ceiling in great room; master suite with sitting room. Finished lower level with media room with fireplace, wine cellar, en-suite guest room, gym with wet bar, laundry, full bath and walk out entrance.

43 Westway Drive, Southampton

Open house: Sunday, June 23, 12:00PM-2:00PM

Ask: $6.25 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 5.5

Size: 1.19 acre; 5,696 quare feet

Features: Protected water views on the high bluff overlooking Shinnecock Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. Architect-designed house features more than 2,000 square feet of terracing. Master suite has its own terrace. Ground level includes a large sauna and exercise room, laundry/storage area. Gunite pool and easy access to the bay beach.

499 Route 114, East Hampton

Open house: Sunday, June 23, 1:00PM-2:30PM

Ask: $995K

Beds: 5

Baths: 3.5

Size: 1.52 acre; 2,900 square feet

Features: Located between Sag Harbor and East Hampton Villages, the property offers lush landscaping with mature trees and a rock-edged garden pool. New two-car garage with loft and rolling hoist. The house is open plan, and boasts a solarium with glass ceiling, natural wood walls, brick flooring with French drains, a hose bib and a wood stove.