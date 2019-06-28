Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

173 Old Sag Harbor Road, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, June 29 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $3.795 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4.5

Size: 0.58 of an acre; 6,200 square feet

Features: Transitional style new build with open, modern living space on three levels. Out back is a saltwater gunite pool and a 2 car detached garage.

20 Chester Avenue, Bridgehampton

Open house: Friday, June 28, 3:00PM-5:00PM; Saturday, June 29 9:00AM-11:00AM

Ask: $1.395 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 0.33 of an acre; 1,500 square feet

Features: Cottage in the heart of the village in a cute neighborhood. Close to all. Could be enhanced, possibly enlarged, or just start over and rebuild.

4 Fairway Drive, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, June 29 10:30 AM-12:00PM

Ask: $1.849 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4

Size: 1.47 acre; 2,700 square feet

Features: Attractive traditional home includes a good-sized parcel for privacy on a quiet street. The living room sports 10' ceilings and the kitchen is very good-looking. There's a pool and decking out back.