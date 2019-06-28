Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.
173 Old Sag Harbor Road, Southampton
Open house: Saturday, June 29 1:00PM-3:00PM
Ask: $3.795 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 4.5
Size: 0.58 of an acre; 6,200 square feet
Features: Transitional style new build with open, modern living space on three levels. Out back is a saltwater gunite pool and a 2 car detached garage.
20 Chester Avenue, Bridgehampton
Open house: Friday, June 28, 3:00PM-5:00PM; Saturday, June 29 9:00AM-11:00AM
Ask: $1.395 million
Beds: 3
Baths: 2
Size: 0.33 of an acre; 1,500 square feet
Features: Cottage in the heart of the village in a cute neighborhood. Close to all. Could be enhanced, possibly enlarged, or just start over and rebuild.
Open house: Saturday, June 29 10:30 AM-12:00PM
Ask: $1.849 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 4
Size: 1.47 acre; 2,700 square feet
Features: Attractive traditional home includes a good-sized parcel for privacy on a quiet street. The living room sports 10' ceilings and the kitchen is very good-looking. There's a pool and decking out back.