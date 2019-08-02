Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

17 Bay Road, Quogue

Open house: Thursday, August 8, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $3.495 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 5

Size: 1.8 acre; square feet NA

Features: On a prestigious street, this property features over 200 feet of frontage on Stone Creek with a private dock. There's also tennis, a gunite pool and a detached 2.5 car garage with a second-floor artist's studio.

136 Jermain Avenue, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, August 3, 10:00AM-12:00PM

Ask: $4.5 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 4.5

Size: 0.23 acre; square feet NA

Features: Originally built circa 1820, the house has recently been completely rebuilt. The front parlor with fireplace features a Crittal (industrial metal-framed glass room divider) wall that enables you to look through the kitchen to the garden. There's a cabana next to a saline gunite pool and firepit.

24 Cranberry Road, Montauk

Open house: Friday, August 2, 12:00PM-1:30PM; Saturday, August 3, 12:00PM-2:00PM

Ask: $1.599 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 0.17 acre; 1,875 square feet

Features: This energy efficient house boasts views of a freshwater pond and offers rights to a private community beach. All mechanicals are new, and each finish is to a good standard, while the backyard features a bluestone patio with outdoor kitchen and new outdoor shower.