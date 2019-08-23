Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.
136 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk
Open house: Saturday, August 24, 11:00AM-1:00PM
Ask: $2.499 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Size: 1 acre; 1,891 square feet
Features: This Hollenbeck & Smith designed house has been designed to make the most of Lake Montauk views. One acre of riparian rights are included, so you can moor your boat or grow your own oysters.
Open house: Saturday, August 24, 11:30AM-1:00PM
Ask: $7.995 million
Beds: 6
Baths: 6.5
Size: 1.9 acre; 5,662 square feet
Features: This large property offers great privacy. There's a junior master suite on the ground floor; above that is a large landing with great views. Out back is a two-story 1700 square foot pool house, with a full bath and a kitchenette.
64 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett
Open house: Friday, August 23, 11:00AM-1:00PM
Ask: $5.395 million
Beds: 4
Baths: 3
Size: 0.55 acre; 3,400 square feet
Features: Two blocks from the ocean beach, this 1893 farmhouse was restored in 2016. The backyard features mahogany decking, an outdoor fireplace, a gunite poo, and a large grandfathered barn.