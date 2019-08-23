Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

136 Old West Lake Drive, Montauk

Open house: Saturday, August 24, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $2.499 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Size: 1 acre; 1,891 square feet

Features: This Hollenbeck & Smith designed house has been designed to make the most of Lake Montauk views. One acre of riparian rights are included, so you can moor your boat or grow your own oysters.

200 Guyer Road, Bridgehampton

Open house: Saturday, August 24, 11:30AM-1:00PM

Ask: $7.995 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 6.5

Size: 1.9 acre; 5,662 square feet

Features: This large property offers great privacy. There's a junior master suite on the ground floor; above that is a large landing with great views. Out back is a two-story 1700 square foot pool house, with a full bath and a kitchenette.

64 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett

Open house: Friday, August 23, 11:00AM-1:00PM

Ask: $5.395 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3

Size: 0.55 acre; 3,400 square feet

Features: Two blocks from the ocean beach, this 1893 farmhouse was restored in 2016. The backyard features mahogany decking, an outdoor fireplace, a gunite poo, and a large grandfathered barn.