Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

230 Bishops Lane, Southampton

Open house: Saturday, September 14, 1:00PM-3:00PM

Ask: $4.45 million

Beds: 7

Baths: 8.5

Size: 0.6 acre; 7,500 square feet

Features: Modern new-build in the village with outdoor spaces including gunite pool, spa and fire pit, large poolhouse with basement storage, and a one car garage with Tesla charging port. The house's lower level is finished with gym, media room and wine cellar.

151 Church Lane, Bridgehampton

Open house: Saturday, September 14, 11:00AM-1:00PM; Sunday, September 15, 2:00PM-4:00PM

Ask: $2.795 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 2.5

Size: 0.5 acre; 2,800 square feet

Features: South of the highway, this redone 1920s village house is close to shopping and dining. Pretty grounds include a "secret garden" with gunite pool.

1 Church Street, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, September 14, 3:00PM-5:00PM; Sunday, September 15, 11:30AM-1:00PM

Ask: $2.595 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 3 full, 2 half

Size: 0.22 acre; 2,100 square feet

Features: This 1896 home has been cleverly redesigned to make use of every inch of space. The ground floor includes a bedroom, while the upstairs includes a kitchenette and washer/dryer, along with two other bedrooms and a sitting area, perfect for guests or renters. The cute pool house includes a wet bar.