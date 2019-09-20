Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

29 Deerwood Path, Sag Harbor

Open house: Saturday, September 21, 1:00PM-3:00PM; Sunday, September 22, 11:30PM-1:00PM

Ask: $1.62 million

Beds: 3

Baths: 3.5

Size: 1 acre; 2,600 square feet

Features: A newly gut-renovated house has been styled by a highly regarded published designer and comes completely furnished, down to the stemware and linens. The main floor is light and bright; outside is a lovely outdoor living space, along with pool and deck.

591 Parsonage Lane, Sagaponack

Open house: Saturday, September 20, 1:30PM-3:00PM

Ask: $4.45 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 5/2

Size: 1 acre; 6,000 square feet

Features: Elegant and tasteful house near the beach, well built by Michael Davis. It's surrounded by farm fields. To make the most of summer living, there's a large covered porch with barbecue, along with a cabana bath by the pool. There's a tunnel to a separate guest cottage with bedroom, bath, and kitchenette.

9 Mitchell Dunes Lane, Amagansett

Open house: Saturday, September 21, 10:00AM-12:00PM

Ask: $4.45 million

Beds: 6

Baths: 7.5

Size: 1.98 acre; 7,900 square feet

Features: Designed and built by Bill Hayes, this house makes the most of its ocean views, but with three levels of living space, there are plenty of places to socialize or hide with a book. The master is on the main level and all bedrooms are en-suite.