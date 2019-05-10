Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

110 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack

Open house: Saturday, May 11, 10:00AM - 12:00PM

Ask: $16.9 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 6.5

Size: 7000 square feet, 2.8 acres

Features: Modern new build with main house and connected barnlike living space. Two pools: one outdoor, one indoor in a spa-like solarium. Top quality natural materials--limestone, marble, granite--are used throughout, and the property is a block from the beach.

153 Sayres Path, Wainscott

Open house: Saturday, May 11, 10:00AM - 11:30AM

Ask: $5.295 million

Beds: 7

Baths: 5.5

Size: 5500 square feet, 1 acre

Features: Meticulously renovated house retains its original farmhouse charm. South of the highway, the property boasts guest quarters, a lovely pool and a renovated pool house as well.

98 Dune Road, Quogue

Open house: Saturday, May 11, 12:00PM - 2PM

Ask: $4.795 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 3.5

Size: 2000 square feet, 0.95 acre

Features: This property is oceanfront with 100 feet of beach. A vintage 1935 cottage was added to in the 80s with a large family room. Room for a pool.