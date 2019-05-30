Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

379 Captains Neck Lane, Southampton

Open house: Thursday, May 30, 11AM-12:30PM

Ask: $18.995 million

Beds: 7

Baths: 10

Size: 11,000 square feet, 1.9 acres

Features: This new build features a finished lower level with safe room, basketball court, home theater and more. Many of the seven bedrooms have their own terraces. There is a spa area with steam room, sauna, 12' x 12' negative-edge Jacuzzi and gym. There is also a 65' x 29' year-round indoor pool with 2 full lap lanes.

574 Bridgehampton Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton

Open house: Saturday, June 1, 11:00AM - 1PM; Sunday, June 2, 11:00AM - 1:00PM

Ask: $1.475 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 3.5

Size: 2,600 square feet, 0.4 acres

Features: A modernized ranch house with finished lower level, the property includes a gunite pool, custom steel staircase, new marble kitchen, new marble baths, and a woodburning fireplace.

7 Judson Lane, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, June 1, 11:00AM - 1PM

Ask: $4.95 million

Beds: 5

Baths: 6

Size: 4,500 square feet, 1.4 acres

Features: South of the highway, this property boasts both a gunite pool and tennis court, as well as a gated entry and specimen plantings. The updated traditional home offers a new kitchen, French doors for fresh air, a sunporch, and a deck off the master bedroom.