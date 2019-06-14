Hamptons Open Houses to Check Out This Weekend

Open houses are a great way to find your next home, see inside a house that you have always been curious about, or just get design ideas.

152 Waterhole Road, East Hampton

Open house: Saturday, June 15, 10:00AM-11:30AM

Ask: $1.795 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 2

Size: 0.82 of an acre

Features: Open plan living in 1972 cottage, with views galore. Dock your boat in your front yard. Charming, well-laid out gardens, pool possible one side of the property.

35 Woodthrush Lane, Water Mill

Open house: Saturday, June 15, 1:30PM-3:30PM

Ask: $3.050 million

Beds: 4

Baths: 5.5

Size: 3000 square feet, 1 acre

Features: Stylish new construction sold completely furnished. In addition to the spacious main house, the custom pool house can serve as another living and entertainment space. Treed lot gets full sun in the backyard pool area.

22 Dewey Place, Montauk

Open house: Sunday, June 16, 1:00 PM-3:00PM

Ask: $925,000

Beds: 3

Baths: 2

Size: 1200 square feet, 0.12 acre

Features: Tudor style cottage with Montauk stone fireplace, renovated inside and out. New kitchen and bathrooms, clean dry basement. Close to Fort Pond, Navy Beach and Montauk School.