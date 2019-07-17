Hamptons Properties with Fantastic Outdoor Kitchens

In honor of this weekend's Dan's Taste of Summer festivities, including GrillHampton on Friday and Taste of Two Forks on Saturday, we thought we'd take a look at some Hamptons properties for sale with great outdoor kitchens.

First up is 8 Hither Lane, East Hampton, a $28 million listing repped by Lori Schiaffino at Compass. There's 1.87 acres of land, an 11,680 square foot house decorated by Tony Ingrao. The covered patio boasts the outdoor kitchen, with a dining space and sitting area with views of the pool and tennis.

At 268 Hill Street, Southampton, is a two-dwelling compound repped by Ann Ciardullo and Keith Green at Sotheby's. Asking $3.4 million, there are six bedrooms and six baths in total, set on 0.56 of an acre. The outdoors includes a gunite pool, along with a stone-chimney pizza oven, a massive grill, and a lobster and corn range as well.

Also asking $3.4 million is 95 Strongs Lane, Water Mill, repped by Christopher Covert at Saunders. The 3,176 square foot house, on 0.59 of an acre, offers four bedrooms, three baths and two half baths. The original early 20th century farmhouse has been updated with an outdoor kitchen with a grill, smoker, fridge and so on. There's also a newly built barn with legal guest apartment.

The funky house at 53 Kettle Hole Road, Montauk, includes an equally funky outdoor kitchen. The pergola is glassed in and there's a wine fridge as well as a grill. Asking $1.6 million, the artist's home has been featured in many magazines, and is listed by Dylan Eckhardt at Nest Seekers.

25 Jennifir Lane, Bridgehampton, is the setting for a barnlike house asking $10.5 million. Set on 1.5 acres with a pool, the house is a massive 12,00 square feet, with seven bedrooms and eight and a half baths. It's listed by Matt Breitenbach at Compass. There's a pool house with kitchenette next to the pool, but for those who prefer to grill, there's a handsome outdoor kitchen.