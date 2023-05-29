Taking the Hamptons Real Estate Market’s Temperature

Jeremy Dunham

Cee Jack Team

Compass

Sag Harbor

The market was dead mid-winter, but it’s starting to heat up again with the season change. Our team did about 40 rentals this year, which is pretty close to the COVID numbers too for reference. Also, no one is taking a 50% discount and it’s hard to quantify that as most houses go through a series of reductions through-out the year. So no one will take 50% off the current ask, but if it was reduced 25% or 35% from the original ask then I can see it equaling 50%. On the flip side, I just closed two rentals at full price, so it really just depends on the customer’s style of negotiation coupled with the landlord’s discretion to rent. I have several landlords who would rather use their house if they don’t rent. Prices were inflated on the higher end, but the mid-level and lower range were pretty close to pre-COVID numbers — maybe they were 10% higher.

