Hedges Index: Giving Thanks for 26

First nationally celebrated Thanksgiving, as proclaimed by George Washington November 26, 1789

First Thanksgiving celebrated annually on the last Thursday of November, as proclaimed by Abraham Lincoln November 26, 1863

Date Sag Harbor Village was incorporated March 26, 1846

Year Carl Fisher purchased 9,000 acres of Montauk land for $2.5 million and began building the Montauk Improvement Building, Montauk Manor and Montauk Tennis Auditorium 1926

Total area of Dering Harbor Village 0.26 square miles

Elevation of Southampton Village, East Hampton Village, Noyac, Sag Harbor 26

Population of Sagaponack 260

Listing price of a wooded one-acre East Hampton North property in 1979 $26,000

Approximate distance from Orient to Riverhead 26 miles

Average work commute for Shelter Island, Tuckahoe and Flanders residents 26 minutes

Cost of 26 Roast Vermont Turkey Dinners at Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk in 1967 $97.50 ($3.75 each)

Number of hamlets and villages in the Hamptons 26

