Hedges Index: Giving Thanks for 26

Celebrating Thanksgiving on November 26 this year makes the annual day of gratitude even more special than it might otherwise be, with the holiday’s most significant moments in history also taking place on this date. In numerology, the number 26 is complex, representing teamwork, harmony and ambition, all characteristics that represent the spirit of Thanksgiving. In celebration, let’s raise a glass to the number 26 across the Hamptons and North Fork, and toast the beautiful, bountiful East End!
First nationally celebrated Thanksgiving, as proclaimed by George Washington November 26, 1789
First Thanksgiving celebrated annually on the last Thursday of November, as proclaimed by Abraham Lincoln November 26, 1863
Date Sag Harbor Village was incorporated March 26, 1846
Year Carl Fisher purchased 9,000 acres of Montauk land for $2.5 million and began building the Montauk Improvement Building, Montauk Manor and Montauk Tennis Auditorium 1926
Total area of Dering Harbor Village 0.26 square miles
Elevation of Southampton Village, East Hampton Village, Noyac, Sag Harbor 26
Population of Sagaponack 260
Listing price of a wooded one-acre East Hampton North property in 1979 $26,000
Approximate distance from Orient to Riverhead 26 miles
Average work commute for Shelter Island, Tuckahoe and Flanders residents 26 minutes
Cost of 26 Roast Vermont Turkey Dinners at Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk in 1967 $97.50 ($3.75 each)
Number of hamlets and villages in the Hamptons 26
