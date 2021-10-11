Hollander Design Landscape Architects Named ICAA’s Arthur Ross Award Recipient

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

One week ago today, Sag Harbor’s Edmund Hollander and his team at Hollander Design Landscape Architects were honored at the Institute of Classical Architecture & Art’s (ICAA) 2020 Arthur Ross Awards for Excellence.

The 40th anniversary dinner was held at the University Club in New York City on October 4 to celebrate architects, designers, artists and academics dedicated to preserving and advancing the classical tradition. AD Pro dubbed the event the “Oscars of the design world.”

Hollander Design Landscape Architects, which has an office in Sag Harbor, is one of the most prestigious landscape architecture firms. The company has completed projects from the Hamptons to Hong Kong, including the design of the John Steinbeck Waterfront Park in Sag Harbor and the Reach at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

Other honorees include Skurman Architects, Bob Christian Decorative Art, the Hauppauge-based Hyde Park Mouldings, Charles Miers & Rizzoli New York, John F.W. Rogers, and Michael Lykoudis.

The awards were originally announced in 2020, but the ceremony was delayed due to the pandemic, so the honorees are now being recognized at the 2021 awards.

