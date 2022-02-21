How to Choose the Best Wallpaper Design for Any Space

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Thinking about using wallpaper to transform your walls from drab to fab? You’re in good company. Wallpaper’s popularity is on the rise in both residential and commercial spaces, and gaining an edge over paint.

Why? Experts believe this trend reflects a growing recognition of wallpaper’s unique benefits. It’s cost-effective, protects the wall surface from accidental marks and scratches, and offers personalized self-expression at a reasonable price.

“There’s a perfect wallpaper for every room at every price point,” Southold-based Wallace Design House says on its website. “Elevate your interior with exceptional wallcoverings. Celebrate with a feature wall, or dabble in the dramatics with a full room wall covering.”

Wallpaper makers agree.

“We experienced consistent month-over-month wallpaper sales increases throughout 2021,” says Michael Jones, general manager of Spoonflower, a leading custom, print-on-demand wallpaper and home decor digital marketplace. “We attribute this to consumers’ growing desire to customize their spaces with designs that reflect their personal style and aesthetic preferences, while retaining the option to change things up as frequently as desired with removable wallpaper.”

According to Jones, there are a few things to keep in mind when choosing the right wallpaper for your space. Here, he offers a few insights to help you get started:

Type

First, determine how long you’d like the wallpaper to remain on your walls. Some types of wallpaper are more suitable for long-term use and others are best for those who wish to change their designs with the seasons or on a whim. For this reason, Spoonflower offers three types of wallpaper:

1. Prepasted Removable Smooth: Long-lasting, but fully removable (and recyclable), this option is great for homes, rental spaces, accent walls or temporary art installations.

2. Peel and Stick Removable Woven: Removable and repositionable, this option won’t leave a residue behind. Whether you’re renting or you love to stay on-trend, temporary wallpaper is a great alternative to traditional wall coverings.

3. Traditional Pebble: This traditional wallpaper has a subtle leathered texture, matte finish, is paste-activated and is highly durable. Not only is it PVC-free, it is also moisture resistant.

Design

To take the guesswork out of wallpaper design selection, consider heading to a wallpaper digital marketplace. In the case of Spoonflower, which features over 1 million designs, the biggest challenge you’ll face is the enormity of selection. However, you can easily narrow down your choices by searching for designs based on category keywords, color or by styles, such as Mid-Century Modern, Cottagecore or Paisley. For those with a specific design already envisioned, the site even allows you to upload your own design and have it custom printed on wallpaper.

Before committing, consider ordering two or three swatches so you can compare them in your own space and assess the best fit. This can help ensure your final design selection is completely tailored to your preferences. To learn more and to get the process started, visit spoonflower.com.

Thanks to new wallpaper technology and an ever-growing library of designs available, making a customized impact on the look and feel of your spaces has never been easier.

~Statepoint

• RELATED — Master Craftsman: Jeffrey DiFilippo, Paperhanger