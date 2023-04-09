How to Make Outdoor Living More Comfortable

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Private backyards are now go-to spaces for recreation and entertainment and great places to recharge the body and mind. One ripple effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was more time spent outdoors, even if it was predominantly on one’s own property.

OnePoll, in conjunction with the lawn care company TruGreen, surveyed 2,000 American homeowners and found participants spent 14 hours outside every week in 2021, which was three hours more than prior to the pandemic. In addition, respondents admitted that time spent outdoors was therapeutic. A separate survey conducted for the International Casual Furnishings Association found that people now spend more time relaxing, gardening, exercising, dining and entertaining outside than in years past.

Though COVID-19 may no longer dominate headlines, the desire to enjoy outdoor spaces has not waned. While enjoying outdoor living areas, homeowners can do many things to make these spaces comfortable and welcoming. Here are some good starting points.

GET LIT UP

Outdoor spaces can be enjoyed no matter the hour with ample lighting. That could be why the International Casual Furnishings Association reports those who plan to make outdoor renovations list lighting as a priority. Outdoor lighting sheds light on entertaining spaces while making the space safer and more secure.

INCREASE PRIVACY

No matter how friendly homeowners are with their neighbors, there comes a time when privacy is paramount. Fencing, whether wood or vinyl, or even a natural fence made from closely planted hedges, can ensure residents feel comfortable venturing outdoors to swim, take a cat nap or even stargaze in private.

ADDRESS THE ELEMENTS

Homeowners should note the typical daily conditions of the space. For example, a yard that faces southwest may get plenty of strong sun during the day, requiring the addition of shade trees, covered patios or arbors. If the yard is often hit by winds, trees or bushes planted strategically as windbreaks can help.

SIT COMFORTABLY

High-quality comfortable seating increases the likelihood that homeowners will want to stay awhile in their outdoor spaces. A deep seating set complete with plush chairs, outdoor sofa or love seat and chaise lounge chairs creates more opportunity to sit awhile.

TAKE A DIP

A pool can be the perfect gathering spot on a warm day, while a spa/hot tub can bridge the gap to cooler weather.

BITE BACK

Consider using a professional exterminator to get rid of ticks, mosquitoes and other nuisance insects from outdoor spaces.

