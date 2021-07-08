Jill Martin Talks Behind The Hedges Magazine Feature on NBC’s TODAY Show

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Behind The Hedges, the sister publication to Dan’s Papers, was featured on NBC’s TODAY show during the 9 a.m. hour on Wednesday, July 7. The subject: a story on NBC’s “Steal and Deals” star, Jill Martin and how she has made her Hamptons home work for her.

TODAY show co-anchors Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Jill Martin talked about the feature in the July 4th issue of Hedges and shared the six-page magazine spread with the TODAY show’s national audience. They discussed how Martin has turned her stunning, airy Southampton house into a productive work space and television studio where she often broadcasts her popular Steals and Deals segments for NBC, as well as her new streaming show Shop TODAY with Jill Martin, which just launched on TODAY All Day and is also available to stream on TODAY.com, Peacock, YouTube and several apps — Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV. Martin’s first guest on her new streaming show was Hamptons own Gwyneth Paltrow.

Martin is also a 10-year veteran ambassador on QVC where her home, fashion and beauty products are featured in her G.I.L.I. (Got It. Love It) line. She is an avid sports fan and is a longtime broadcaster for the New York Knicks.

After working and “saving every penny” to buy her own home, Martin purchased her house in Southampton five years ago, on her 40th birthday – she toasted the occasion in “an empty house, with champagne in red plastic Solo cups” because she “had spent all her money on buying the house” and “at the time, couldn’t afford to furnish it.” Not only did the house get furnished, it became her full-time residence.

“This house is a workhorse,” says Martin, who also calls it her “saving grace” where she and her entire family quarantined when the pandemic hit.

Martin says she loves living out east, and she has a strong connection to Long Island and the Hamptons. Read more about her story and see photos of her gorgeous home in the July 4th issue of Behind the Hedges.