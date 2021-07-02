July Fourth Issue of Behind The Hedges on Newsstands Now

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

In the latest issue of Behind The Hedges to hit the stands this Fourth of July issue, we celebrate outdoor living. It’s what summer in the Hamptons is really all about, right?

We gathered up some of the most swoon-worthy pools for summer inspiration. Following more than a year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a focus to make the backyard space better than ever. Some don’t have to try hard, just look at the historic Greenridge Cottage or the home built by the artist Setsuo Ito, both featured in the issue.

We asked our Real Estate Roundtable to dish on what features people are splurging and which provide the best investment value.

Just like Jennifer Ponzini, the Compass agent who graces our cover, I found myself enjoying my patio more, even while working from home. I sit on my outdoor sectional, put the laptop up on the table and conduct Zoom calls. No one seems to mind the chirping of the birds and the occasional cluck of my neighbor’s chickens.

While we are enjoying this post-COVID summer, let’s not forget the simpler enjoyments in life. Most of the time you have to look no further than your backyard.